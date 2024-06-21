Congress in Kerala to focus on upcoming LSG poll; to hold leaders’ conclave next month

The meeting saw the leaders appreciating each other over the outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha election. A resolution was adopted at the meeting that credited the huge progress achieved at the national level in the Lok Sabha election to the hard work of the Congress, that leads the INDIA alliance.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal urged leaders to focus on the local body poll at the first-ever executive meeting following the Lok Sabha election. Venugopal, also the MP-elect from Alappuzha, urged his colleagues not to take rest following the poll victory. Venugopal urged the leadership and other leaders to work united.

“The party senior leaders should work from grassroots level, booth committees to ward committees. Now there is no time to rest as the local body election is on the anvil,” said Venugopal.

It is reliably learned that Venugopal told the executive meeting that poll analyst Sunil Kanugolu had stated in his two reports that the Congress would lose the Alathur and Mavelikkara seats. But senior leader Kodikunnil Suresh proved everyone wrong by winning with a comfortable victory margin of over 10,000 votes.

During Sudhakaran’s speech, he eulogised Venugopal saying the sparkling victory in the Lok Sabha election would not have been possible without the crucial role played by him. Sudhakaran quipped: “I wish to bow down before you.”

Meanwhile, a miffed CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala walked out from the joint meeting of UDF leaders and MPs as he was not called out to speak when the rest of the allies were invited. Chennithala did not bother to make his displeasure public, but he went seething red over the “insult” meted out to him by Satheesan and UDF convener M M Hassan.

He also skipped the dinner hosted by Satheesan at Cantonment House. TNIE had earlier reported about how Chennithala was sidelined from attending the previous UDF meeting.

However, UDF leadership clarified that Chennithala was keen to ensure that Venugopal, Deepa Dasmunshi and MPs spoke at the event. The leadership also clarified that Venugopal and Sudhakaran also did not have dinner.

AICC to take over RGIDS

In a major development, the AICC leadership has decided to take over Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies at Neyyar Dam as a training centre which would see 600 party workers being given residential training at a time. This will see party workers from across the country making a beeline to RGIDS. Venugopal went to RGIDS to personally take stock of the situation, who was accompanied by Deepa Dasmunshi - AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.