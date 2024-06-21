Fundamentalist forces stood with UDF in LS polls, says CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership alleged that fundamentalist forces stood with the UDF in the LS poll. Organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and Popular Front worked along with the UDF just like a political front in this election. The Congress and League too stood with the communal polarisation attempts.

“Though it helped the UDF to get a temporary victory, it will have far-reaching consequences in the future. The secular forces should be able to resist such activities,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

Listing out the reasons for defeat, Govindan said national political scenario too contributed to UDF victory. There was a general impression among voters, including secular-minded people that the Congress has a better possibility to form a government at the Centre.

The party felt that the BJP winning one seat should be viewed more seriously. The general impression was that we would be able to make gains in the LS poll. But it didn’t happen. Though the LDF lost the poll, it could retain about 33.36 % of the votes, observed the CPM leader.