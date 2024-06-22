10,000 yoga clubs will be started in Kerala, says Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten thousand yoga clubs will be started in the state to propagate the age-old fitness system, Health Minister Veena George has said. A total of 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 clubs exclusively for women were started last year. A good portion of the proposed 10,000 clubs would be for women, Veena said. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the International Yoga Day observance held in T’Puram on Friday.

“As many as 2.50 lakh people can be trained through the proposed clubs. It will bring in a healthy change in the society,” she said. The international popularity of yoga is a matter of pride for the country. Yoga can help in physical, mental and emotional goodness. “Several tips on good health are circulated over social media. However, some do not have a scientific basis. The scientific yoga practice involving individuals and nature will help people to stay away from diseases and also to get immunity,” she said.

Prevention of lifestyle diseases is a major target of the Nava Kerala action plan. Lifestyle diseases are a challenge to the state. Yoga will help in lowering the prevalence of diseases in society. The government wants to give free yoga coaching to all. People will be given comprehensive information on yoga to raise their health and life standards, she said.

The function was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajan Khogragade, NHM State Mission Director K Jeevan Babu, National Ayush Mission’s state director D D Sajith Babu, Indian Systems of Medicine director Dr KS Priya, Homoeopathy director-in-charge Dr Beena, Ayurveda Medical Education director Dr TD Sreekumar, Homoeopathy Medical Education PCO Dr TK Vijayan, Health Department additional director Dr Nandakumar, National Ayush Mission state programme managers Dr Jayanarayanan and Dr Saji. A mass demonstration was also part of the programme. Yoga club members participated in it.

SAI LNCPE College

P RadhaKrishnan Nair, chief coach of the Athletic Federation of India was the chief guest at the International Yoga Day observance held at SAI LNCPE College. G Kishore, principal and regional head addressed the gathering. Sanjeev Patil, HOD of Yoga at SAI LNCPE demonstrated various yoga sanas. The yoga session was attended by over 400 participants.

Santhigiri

Swami Gururetnam Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary of Santhigiri Ashram, inaugurated the International Yoga Day celebrations at the ashram. Thapaswi said that Yoga revitalises the body and the mind. By recognising its importance in daily life, health can be regained, he said.

Army, Air Force, Navy celebrate Yoga Day

Personnel and families of HQ Southern Air Command and its various units participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations as a day to rejuvenate their physical and mental prowess. Air Marshal B Manikantan AVSM VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, along with other senior functionaries joined the session.