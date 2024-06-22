Caste bias alleged as key portfolios denied to new minister O R Kelu

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The decision to divest the devaswom and parliamentary affairs portfolios from Mananthavady MLA O R Kelu, who will succeed K Radhakrishnan in the cabinet, has come in for strong criticism from various quarters, some even alleging caste bias.

BJP state president K Surendran said that denial of important portfolios to Kelu is an insult to the tribal community. Talking to reporters in Palakkad, he said it has exposed CPM’s attitude toward the community.

“It is a gross injustice. We have the opinion that all those portfolios handled by Radhakrishnan should be given to Kelu. CPM should make clear whether Kelu lacks experience,” he said.

Surendran wanted to know whether P A Mohamed Riyas was given the public works and tourism portfolio considering his experience. “Is there any issue in giving devaswom and parliamentary portfolios to Kelu,” he asked.

Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS) also came forward to criticise the LDF government for denying the devaswom portfolio to Kelu.

“We condemn the party’s decision to deny the devaswom department to Kelu, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community. He was not given the devaswom portfolio to appease upper castes. The upper caste leaders may have asked the chief minister to change the portfolio and he made the move considering the setback in the election. This decision is an example of what Radhakrishnan had said earlier after becoming a minister that caste discrimination still exists in many areas,” said M Geethanandan, co-founder of Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha.

The Left leadership, meanwhile, chose to justify the move not to give the devaswom portfolio to Kelu. The Wayanad leader, though a CPM state committee member, lacks administrative experience similar to K Radhakrishnan or Mohammed Riyaz, said a senior Left leader.

“Giving devaswom to K Radhakrishnan was a historic decision. Since he is a former speaker, parliamentary affairs was also given to him. We cannot compare O R Kelu’s experience with that of Radhakrishnan. Similarly, Riyaz as the DYFI president worked at the national level, and has the ability to handle two portfolios. Considering these aspects he was chosen. The allegations raised by BJP are unnecessary,” he said.

Meanwhile there is severe criticism within the CPM itself against the move. Taking away devaswom from him would send out a wrong message among the Dalits, felt many.

Swearing-in tomorrow

Mananthavady MLA O R Kelu will be sworn in as minister on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office at a function at the Raj Bhavan at 4pm.