Deceased organ donations decline despite demand, Veena george tells assembly

While legislators shared their concerns on the organ mafia and the procedures involved in live donor organ transplantation, Veena said scrutiny is on to check for the presence of unscrupulous elements and involvement of money.

“Applications for live donors are approved by the District Level Authorisation Committee (DLAC) as per national regulations. We have included people’s representatives to ensure poor people are not exploited. Though there are reports of the involvement of hospitals, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO) is yet to receive any complaints. They are also conducting an audit of all 49 hospitals conducting organ transplantations,” Veena said.

She also spoke of plans to provide a single identity card to streamline live organ donation procedures and to ensure post-surgical medicines at an affordable rate. Allegations surrounding organ donations have caused a significant drop in the number of donations from deceased donors. In 2015, there were 215 such transplant surgeries conducted, but in 2023, the number plummeted to 62.

According to K-SOTTO, the government agency responsible for coordinating organ donation, fear of certifying brain deaths has affected the programme. “Live donations are more than 95% of total donations. There is huge disparity as hospitals are not certifying brain stem deaths fearing smear campaigns. Relatives of patients come to know about a donor only when hospitals certify and notify brain stem death,” said K-SOTTO executive director Dr Noble Gracious.

CRZ restrictions will impact tourism devpt, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that tourism projects in the state would be affected as the draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP) relaxed the conditions for construction activities in 66 grama panchayats against the state’s demand for relaxation for 175 grama panchayats. The 66 panchayats will fall under CRZ 2 instead of CRZ 3 when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate approves the draft, he said while responding to a question by Varkala MLA V Joy.

New committee to study issues of fish processing workers: Min Sivankutty

The government will set up a committee to study the problems faced by workers in the fish processing sector, Labour Minister V Sivankutty informed the assembly on Friday. The committee will comprise the labour commissioner, Employees State Insurance (ESI) director, fisheries department director and representatives of various trade unions, Sivankutty said while replying to a calling attention motion by Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam. “The committee will study the issues faced by the workers and submit a report within three months,” Sivankutty said.