Kudumbashree to open happiness centres across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree Mission will open ‘Happiness Centres’ to give the state a happy face. They are being launched as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission FNHW (Food, Nutrition Health and Water) project.

A two-day workshop to outline the project began in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The initiative aims to increase the happiness index of the state.

The Happiness Centres will be hosted in 168 model community development societies (CDS) of the Kudumbashree Mission with the concept of ‘Happy Kerala’ in mind. The aim is to make every family a centre of happiness by ensuring the overall welfare and uplift of individuals. It aims to set an example for other states.

The project plans to help solve inadequacies faced by an individual or family in areas such as equality, economic sustainability, environment, mental health, nutrition, and hygiene, among others. Firstly, a micro-level plan will be prepared to raise the level of happiness index of each family by conducting a survey of sample CDSs selected for the project. Based on this, happiness index will be estimated for the state. Subsequently, activities will be coordinated with various projects of Kudumbashree. FNHW resource person will also be appointed at 168 model CDS for effective implementation of the project.