Pressure on Kerala government to remove Vellappally Natesan from Navothana Samithi

KOZHIKODE: Pressure is mounting on the government to remove SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan as president of the Navothana Moolya Samrakshana Samithi (Committee for the Protection of Renaissance Values) after his remarks on the Muslim community sparked a row. Those who were associated with the Samithi earlier said Vellappally’s uncharitable comments have made the dispensation redundant and only a reconstitution of the body with an ‘appropriate person’ at its helm can serve the purpose of its formation.

Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) general secretary Punnala Sreekumar, who resigned as the Samithi general secretary around two years ago, said the Samithi has lost its relevance after Vellappally’s comments. “The Samithi was formed to have a common platform for the renaissance movements from different sections of society. Remarks against a particular section have defeated its very purpose,” Sreekumar said.

“Since the Samithi is promoted by the government, the authorities have a responsibility. Vellappally should either correct himself or the government should intervene,” he said.

C K Vidyasagar, former president of the SNDP Yogam and the Samithi vice-president, said he is ready to associate with the forum again if the government goes for a rejig. Vidyasagar has been keeping away from the activities of the Samithi for some time now. “Vellappally has a master plan and he has deputed his wife and son for a pilot project. Now, he is vigorously pursuing the plan after he found that the pilot project is successful,” Vidyasagar said.

The Samithi was formed in 2019 after the controversy over women’s entry to Sabarimala. Persons from different communities were made members of the Samithi, which aims to protect the values of renaissance in Kerala.