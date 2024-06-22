Support for 'Maharaja': Vijay Sethupathi thanks Kerala audience

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I have heard 500 scripts and have chosen to act in only 50. Some turn out to be classics, hits, averages, or flops, but the effort that both the crew of the movie and I put into these movies remains the same,” remarked actor Vijay Sethupathi during a press meeting at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Friday.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kerala audience for making the movie Maharaja a huge success here. Vijay Sethupathi was in the city to celebrate the success of the Tamil blockbuster Maharaja and to attend the success party of the movie at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram. The film has received an excellent audience reception and house-full shows across Kerala. Initially released in 100 theatres, the film has expanded its screening to over 175 theatres in its second week.

Maharaja, featuring Anurag Kashyap in a key villain role, is both written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The film’s ensemble cast includes Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Divya Bharti, Abhirami, Aruldoss, and more. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, The Route, and Think Studios, the film’s music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Dinesh Purushothaman cranked the camera.

Director Nithilan Swaminathan shared, “Many have told me that the structure of this film resembles Malayalam movies. The movie has received heartwarming acceptance from across Kerala. Perhaps it’s because I draw inspiration from watching a lot of Malayalam films.” Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie. He explained that he chose to do this project because of its narrative flow. Producer Sudhan Sundaram, Kerala distributor Harindran, and PRO Pratish Shekhar were present.