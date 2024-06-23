Boy found dead under suspicious circumstances inside house in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhilesh Kumar, 13, a resident of Koviloor in Vellarada, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his house on Saturday morning. The Vellarada Police have registered a case.

He was found hanging from the window of his bedroom using a shawl. His hands were tied with another shawl and his feet touched the floor. No one was at home at the time of the incident. His grandfather, Sathyadas found him hanging when he returned from the market.

Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the spot. His father, Arulanandakumar had gone to a faraway plantation and his mother, Shiny had gone to church.

Due to the proximity of the neighbouring houses, locals believe it is unlikely that someone from outside could have entered the house but they suspect foul play.

Fingerprint experts, scientific experts and dog squad collected evidence. The inquest proceedings were completed by 4 pm and the body was sent to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A police team led by rural additional SP Prathapan Nair, Neyyattinkara DySP Amminikutty, Vellarada CI Babu Kurup and Vellarada SI Sajith G Nair arrived at the scene and initiated further action.

“Further details would only be clear after the post-mortem report is released. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem,” said police sources. Abhilesh Kumar is the only son of Arulanandakumar and Shiny. He was a Class 8 student at Auxilium H S, Vazhichil.

