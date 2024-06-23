K Sudhakaran slams move to release three TP murder case convicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has come up with a serious allegation against the CPM leadership citing that there is a connection between the move to release the three dreaded criminals involved in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case and the Eranholi bomb blast case. When there is a dissent voice against the chief minister, the move to release the criminals bypassing the High Court verdict reeks of a mysterious and hidden conspiracy, he said.

Sudhakaran claimed that the jail superintendent’s unnatural action to release the three prisoners would not happen, that too by bypassing the High Court’s verdict, without the intervention of the CPM leadership. Levelling serious allegations against the CPM leadership, Sudhakaran also claimed that there is a nexus between the bomb manufacturers in Kannur and the dreaded criminals being released.

“There is apprehension that there are more killings on the anvil as those who gave instructions to kill T P Chandrasekharan are suspected to have made arrangements to release the three prisoners to launch similar attacks. The Congress party will render all help to K K Rema who is in a relentless battle seeking justice for her husband,” said Sudhakaran.

He also demanded to know why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is indebted to the criminals as he had allegedly granted 2,000 days parole during his eight-year tenure.