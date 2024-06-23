Kerala temple gets life-size mechanical elephant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Adah Sharma and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have donated a life-size mechanical elephant, ‘Baladhasan’, to Pournamikavu temple in Thiruvananthapuram in recognition of the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants.

Baladhasan will be used to conduct temple ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle. An inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday at the temple followed by a chenda melam and a panchavadyam performance. “Technological progress allows us to preserve our deep cultural traditions while allowing elephants, who are endangered, to live with their families in the jungle. I am delighted to contribute this mechanical elephant with PETA India, enabling followers to participate in sacred rituals in a manner that is both safe for humans and respectful of animals,” said Adah in a release issued here. “We are delighted to welcome the mechanical elephant Baladhasan to our temple as a representative of all of God’s created animals.,” said temple president Ananthapuri Manikandan.