Three held in Valanchery gang rape

MALAPPURAM: The Valanchery police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly breaking into the house of a young woman and raping her. The accused persons are Vellattupadi Sunil Kumar, 34, Thamithodi Sasikumar, 37, and Thamithodi Prakasan, 38, all residents of Edayoor.

According to the woman’s complaint, the incident took place around 11pm on June 16. The trio, after coming to know that the woman has been living with her grandmother at Edayoor since her parents’ demise, broke into the house and sexually abused her. After the incident, the woman underwent severe mental stress and revealed the incident to her friends when they inquired about the reason for her behaviour. Later, she registered a complaint with the Valanchery police last Thursday. While at the station, the woman fell ill due to a seizure and was later admitted to Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital. A cop with the Valanchery police said the health condition of the woman has improved. Tirur DySP P P Shams is leading the investigation.

The police team took Sunil and Sasikumar into custody from Edayoor. Prakasan was taken into custody from Palakkad after he fled Valanchery upon learning the other accused persons’ apprehension.