Govt sets time frame of one and a half years for permanent solution to Muthalapozhi harbour issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government intends to find a permanent solution to the safety and infrastructure issues related to the Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram over the next one and a half years, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan informed the Assembly on Monday.

The minister was replying to the Opposition's demand to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion. Not convinced by the government's assurance, the Opposition staged a walkout from the assembly in protest. The harbour has been the scene of numerous fishing boat mishaps leading to the death of 73 fishermen.

Congress' M Vincent, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, said the government had conducted a series of meetings but no action was forthcoming on addressing the safety issues relating to the harbour. He also alleged collusion between the government and Adani group, which had not fulfilled its commitment of carrying out periodic dredging of the harbour channel as laid down in an agreement.

"Removal of sand and rock that has accumulated at the harbour entrance and channel is the main issue which the government has failed to address. This has caused the deaths of 73 fishermen. The delay on the part of the government amounts to criminal negligence," Vicent alleged.

In his reply, the Fisheries Minister assured that a Rs. 164 crore project, to address safety concerns and improve infrastructure of the harbour, has been submitted to the Union government for its approval. The Centre has given in-principle approval for the project, for which it will bear 60 per cent of the cost while the state will bear the remaining 40 per cent, he said.