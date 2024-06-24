Teenager’s death: No foul play suspected, say police

The police said the evidence suggested that the teenager died by suicide.

“The postmortem report mentioned a 48cm gap between the knot and his hands. There were no injuries or signs of struggle on his body,” said the Rural Additional SP.

Abhilesh was found hanging from the window of his bedroom on Saturday morning, with his hands tied behind using a shawl and his feet touching the floor. The police, forensic experts, and dog squad had carried out inquest procedures on Saturday.

“His parents, Arulanandakumar and Shiny, have claimed that there were no issues at home whatsoever which could have driven him to take the extreme step,” said police sources.

Abhilesh was an eighth grader at Auxilium HS, Vazhichil.