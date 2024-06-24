Tiger terrorising Wayanad residents, trapped in cage

KALPETTA: The tiger that landed in the village at Kenichira in Poothadi Panchayat, Wayanad, was trapped in the cage set up by the forest department late on Sunday.

The tiger entered the cage around 11.05pm while returning to the cowshed where it had killed cows the previous day. Following the repeated tiger attacks and the presence of a stray tiger in Manthadam, Kenichira in Wayanad, the Chief Wildlife Warden issued the order to tranquilise and capture the problematic tiger on Sunday. The forest department officials are relieved to have caught the tiger without having to tranquilise it.

The 10-year-old tiger, identified as Tholpetty 7, had killed four cows in three days. Following the tiger attack, residents of Kenichira had blocked the Beenachi-Panamaram road with the carcass of one of cows that the tiger had attacked. Forest Minister A K Saseendran had also directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to complete the legal formalities and allow the use of tranquilisers if the tiger is not trapped in the cage.

Two cages were deployed at the site, with additional measures planned to strengthen monitoring by setting up more cages in various locations. In response to community concerns, Saseendran had assured prompt action to capture the tiger and expedite compensation for farmers whose cattle were killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, KPCC executive member K L Paulose criticised what he perceives as negligence and betrayal by the forest department and government towards Wayanad residents facing recurring wild animal attacks.

“Several forest range officers have been sent for training, and hence, their services are also unavailable for the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media depicts a tiger near Banasurasagar Dam in Padinjarathara, Wayanad, captured by tourists on June 4.

The tiger was seen swimming near the reservoir in the Kuttamvayal area before retreating upon noticing the tourists’ presence.

Ajit K Raman appointed South Wayanad DFO

Kannur flying squad DFO Ajit K Raman has been appointed as the new South Wayanad DFO, filling a vacancy left by Shajna A’s transfer following the Sugandhagiri illegal tree felling case. The position had remained vacant for several months, with Palakkad ACF B Ranjith holding additional charge in the interim. The government’s decision to appoint Ajit was prompted by the urgent circumstances in the South Wayanad division, exacerbated by the recent spate of tiger attacks in Kenichira. Recognising the critical situation, the forest minister directed for the appointment to be expedited, leading to the order being issued on a Sunday.