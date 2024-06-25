Bird flu in Udayanapuram; high alert in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: The looming threat of Avian Influenza disease (bird flu) persists in the district, with the H1N5 virus being detected at a poultry farm in Udayanapuram grama panchayat near Vaikom. The entire flock at the farm perished even before the virus was confirmed in the chickens in laboratory examination.

In response, the district animal husbandry department has decided to cull up to 8,000 birds in four chicken farms and one-layer farms within a one-kilometer radius of the infected area.

Furthermore, raising concerns among farmers, approximately 500 birds at another chicken farm in Vechur grama panchayat also died with suspected symptoms of avian influenza disease by Monday.

The incident occurred at a chicken farm owned by Vinod, a resident in the 10th ward. Samples collected by veterinary doctors have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to confirm the presence of the H1N5 virus.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team of the animal husbandry department will cull 34,033 birds in the avian flu-hit Chennam-Pallipuram, Vayalar and Thycattussery grama panchayats in Alappuzha on Tuesday. The birds to be culled include chickens, ducks and quail.

Expert team to visit central Kerala

Alappuzha: An expert team appointed by the animal husbandry department to study bird flu will visit Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta on July 26 and 27. According to a press release, the team will interact with farmers and officials of the department. It will submit a report to the state government in two weeks. Experts from the State Institute for Animal Disease, Palode, and Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Tiruvalla, are part of the team.