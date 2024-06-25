Plus One seat shortage: Govt gives 'in-principle approval' for sanctioning temporary batches in Kerala's Malappuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given 'in-principle approval' for sanctioning new Plus One batches on a temporary basis in Malappuram district where complaints of seat shortage have emerged. The decision came in the wake of mounting state-wide protests by student organisations, including CPM-affiliated SFI.

General Education Minister V Sivakutty, who chaired a meeting of various student organisations here on Tuesday said the government will set up a two-member committee to examine the seat shortage in Malappuram district. The panel will recommend if there is a need to sanction additional batches in the district where there is a shortage of Plus One 7,478 seats.

"Higher Secondary Joint Director (Academic) and the Joint Regional Director (Malappuram) are the members of the panel that would submit a report to the government by July 5," General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters. He added that students can submit applications for supplementary allottment of Plus One seats from July 2 to 4.

"Based on the recommendations of the committee, that will submit its report before July 5, further admission procedures will be carried out," the Minister said. Sivankutty added that besides Malappuram, there was shortage of Plus One seats in Palakkad and Kasaragod districts as well.