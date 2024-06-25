Two shipping companies selected for Kochi-Dubai passenger service

KOCHI: Two shipping companies have been selected to provide passenger ship service from Kochi to Dubai, announced Minister for Cooperatives and Ports V N Vasavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after flagging off the first consignment of agricultural value-added products to the USA, he said that 30 cooperatives have been chosen for the export of agricultural products, with more cooperative societies expressing interest in the project.

The minister also reported that the construction of Vizhinjam port is progressing rapidly. "The completion of the project will open more opportunities for the development of the state,"

As many as 31 of the 32 cranes for Vizhinjam port has arrived from China, and the construction of groynes has been completed ahead of schedule. The work for the bypass is in the final phase. The Kerala Maritime Board plans to start ship services connecting tourism spots in Kerala with important ports in other states, he added.