1.35kg of cocaine seized from Tanzanian woman at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 1.35 kg of cocaine from a Tanzanian woman who was intercepted at Kochi airport on June 20. She was accompanied by a man who was also taken into custody. The arrested woman is Veronica Adrehelm Ndunguru who was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Veronica was admitted to a hospital in Angamaly after DRI found that cocaine was concealed in capsules inside her stomach. DRI officials retrieved 95 capsules containing cocaine worth around Rs 13.34 crore from her.

Earlier, DRI arrested Omari Athumani Jongo who accompanied Veronica from Tanzania to Kochi via Doha for smuggling cocaine. Around 100 capsules were recovered from him weighing 1.94 kg of cocaine worth Rs 19 crore. DRI probe revealed that they arrived in Kochi and were planning to travel to New Delhi where they were directed to hand over drugs to their handlers. DRI officers have received information about the persons who hired the duo for smuggling drugs. DRI officers said that a drug racket operating in various Africans countries is behind the drug smuggling incident.