Chhattisgarh landmine blast: CRPF jawan laid to rest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The body of CRPF jawan Vishnu R, who died in a landmine blast in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, was laid to rest with full state honours on his house premises at Nanniyodu near Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid his last respects to Vishnu, when his body was kept at SKV School, his alma mater for the public to pay homage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Vishnu’s family later in the day to offer their condolences.

Vishnu’s body arrived at 1.30am on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram airport where the CRPF gave him a guard of honour. The body was then brought to his ancestral house at Nanniyodu early in the morning.

His body was also kept at his newly-constructed house and at Nanniyod Junction, drawing a large crowd of mourners. The cremation was held at Santhitheeram public crematorium in the afternoon.