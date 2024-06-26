ER&DCI-IT: Shaping future tech experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Established in 2001, ER&DCI Institute of Technology (ER&DCI-IT) serves as the academic arm of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Located in Thiruvananthapuram, it was set up with a specific goal to provide highly qualified MTech. graduates who can directly contribute to C-DAC’s National Mission Projects. C-DAC scientists play a pivotal role in shaping the MTech curriculum at ER&DCI-IT. By handling core subjects and developing futuristic elective courses, they ensure students are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

ER&DCI-IT offers two specialised MTech programmes focused on emerging technologies with immense potential: (1) VLSI and Embedded Systems (2) Cyber Forensics and Network Security. Both programmes, launched in 2006 and 2012 respectively, are affiliated with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and hold AICTE approval. Each programme offers 30 seats, with two dedicated slots for working professionals.