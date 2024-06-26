Kerala Cooperatives Department ships 12 tonnes of value-added agricultural products to US

KOCHI : The Kerala Cooperatives Department shipped 12 tonnes of agricultural value-added products processed by cooperative societies in the state to the US on Tuesday. The consignment was dispatched through an export agency in Kochi. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan flagged off the consignment at Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal.

“We had provided training to representatives of 30 cooperative societies on processing value-added agricultural products at a programme in Kumarakom a few months ago. The government provided an agricultural infrastructure fund of Rs 2 crore each to the cooperative societies in association with Nabard for development of facilities like cold storage and processing. The loan has been extended for a term of seven years at an interest rate of 1%,” the minister said.

The products that were shipped were processed at Varappetty, Thankamany and Kakkoor cooperative societies.

“Now, around 100 cooperative societies have applied for the agricultural infrastructure fund. Eramala Cooperative Society has come forward to export coconut extract while Mankulam Society is processing passion fruit extract. The Ancharakandi Society is processing coconut oil and coconut extract. We are also planning to export Marayur jaggery soon. These products have been sent for quality testing. Once they receive clearance, we will start exporting these products as well,” Vasavan said.

The minister pointed out that the export of value-added agricultural products will boost the state’s farming sector and that farmers will get better returns for their produce. The department will be opening an office in Kochi for exporting agricultural products.