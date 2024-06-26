Kerala's Eloor dials culture to deliver waste management message

KOCHI: The students of St Ann’s Higher Secondary School, Eloor, were in for a surprise on Tuesday when they were treated to Ottan Thullal, a recite-and-dance art form. The folksy performance, laced with humour, was all about dishing out the message of making the municipality waste-free. This was followed by Kitty Show by noted puppeteer Vinod Naranat, and this time the topic was cleanliness.

In a novel initiative, the Eloor municipality has taken the cultural route to spread the message of cleanliness and effective waste disposal among the masses. “Our aim is to first create an awareness among the masses, which is the only effective way to make the municipality waste-free. It’s important to imbibe civic sense among the younger generation and the best way to convey the message to them is through engaging art forms. This way the message will stay in their minds for long. They will also influence their households to follow the right practices when it comes to matters like effective disposal of waste at source,” Eloor municipality chairperson A D Sujil pointed out.

Already, Ottan Thullal and puppetry performances by artists, including the likes of Kalamandalam Nandakumar, have been staged at a number of schools in the municipality. The Guardian Angel’s Public School, Kasturba English Medium School, GHSS Pathalam, GLPS Eloor, SHJ UP School, and GUPS Kuttikkattukara are among them. “Seven puppetry programmes have been held this month and I’m told this is a continuous exercise to spread awareness,” said Vinod Naranat.

“The shows are infotainment and interactive in nature and include a lot of humour to hold the audience (children) captive. Today the topic was the harmful effects of burning plastic. The students were told about the need to segregate plastic from other wastes and hand them over to Haritha Karma Sena,”

In fact, the municipality, has of late taken a number of initiatives to spread the messages of cleanliness and waste management among all categories of people. The same includes mural paintings on roadside walls, beautification of stretches by planting flowering plants, setting up of LED boards carrying the cleanliness messages and attractive selfie-corners.

Thanks to its continuing efforts in this regard, the municipality has received the highest funding from the Suchitwa Mission among the urban local bodies in the district.

“A sum of Rs 40 lakh has been awarded to the municipality for such programmes, which can be utilised till 2025. The municipality has so far spent Rs 13.77 lakh for various initiatives. Already, change, like the reduction in instances of littering, is noticeable,” Sujil added.