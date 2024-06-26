KSRTC to launch driving schools to compete with private sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : KSRTC is set to challenge the dominance of over 6,000 private driving schools in the state with the launch of its own such initiative on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the driving school and solar power panel at the KSRTC-Swift’s main office in Anayara, Thiruvananthapuram.

The corporation has identified 12 initial locations to establish these driving schools, aiming to commence operations with a significant 40% discount on fees compared to private institutions. The rollout will occur gradually in phases.

“We will initially focus on providing training for heavy motor vehicle licences. As more facilities are prepared and additional vehicles procured, we will expand our services,” said an official.