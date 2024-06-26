Man, 60, stripped and robbed near KSRTC bus stand

KOCHI : A 60-year-old was stripped and robbed at knifepoint in a lodge near Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand by an unknown person. Ernakulam Central Police, which is probing the case, has identified the accused and attempts are being made to nab the person soon.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 21. The victim, a man from Elanji, had taken a room at a lodge near the KSRTC bus station on rent. At around 3pm, someone knocked on the door of the room. When the victim opened the door, the accused person pushed him down and locked the door from the inside. “The accused placed a knife on the victim’s throat and asked him to strip his clothes. The accused then took photographs of the victim on a mobile phone and threatened to share them on social media platforms if the complainant informed the police,” a police officer said.

The accused stole a mobile phone, digital wrist watch and Rs 40,000 kept in the handbag of the victim before leaving the room. Due to fear of getting his images circulated on social media, the victim initially hesitated to report the matter to the police. However, after consulting people close to him, he filed a complaint at the Ernakulam Central police station on Monday. The police registered a robbery case and started a probe.

As part of the investigation, the police collected statements from the lodge employees and checked CCTV footage. “We have identified the accused and tracked his location. He will be in our custody soon. The accused has been involved in multiple theft and robbery incidents. We are looking into the involvement of more people in the case,” said the officer.

Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand and nearby areas have become a central point for anti-social elements, and snatching incidents are frequent in the area.

Last year, multiple murder incidents were also reported in the area. Police officials said that anti-socials take cover at the Ambedkar Stadium and the isolated railway station road at night for criminal activities.