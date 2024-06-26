New committee unnecessary, implement Karthikeyan panel report instead: IUML in Plus-I seat shortage issue

MALAPPURAM : The district committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed “unnecessary” the state government’s decision to appoint a new committee to investigate the Plus-I seat shortage in Malappuram. During an online meeting on Tuesday, members opined that the existing Karthikeyan panel report should instead be utilised to address the issue effectively.
“The state government’s decision to appoint a new two-member committee for studying the Plus-I seat crisis in Malappuram is unnecessary. The government has yet to implement the Karthikeyan panel report on the same matter. It is imperative that the recommendations of the Karthikeyan panel be put into action,” said the IUML district committee in a statement.
Additionally, IUML urged the state government to allocate permanent batches rather than temporary ones for the district to resolve the ongoing seat shortage effectively. The online meeting was chaired by P Abdul Hameed, the district general secretary of IUML.
Meanwhile, in a separate demonstration, the Fraternity Movement took out a protest march to the collectorate demanding immediate government intervention in the crisis. The KSU also took out a march to the residence of Anil, the regional deputy director of higher secondary education in Munduparamba, to further highlight the urgency of the issue.
KSU welcomes government announcement
The Kerala Students Union (KSU), that had spearheaded state-wide agitations over the shortage of Plus One seats, welcomed the government’s announcement to set up a two-member committee to examine sanctioning of additional batches. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier said the minister had officially acknowledged that there was seat shortage in Malabar region. The student outfit also claimed that its state-wide education bandh on Tuesday was a success.