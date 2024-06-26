New committee unnecessary, implement Karthikeyan panel report instead: IUML in Plus-I seat shortage issue

MALAPPURAM : The district committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed “unnecessary” the state government’s decision to appoint a new committee to investigate the Plus-I seat shortage in Malappuram. During an online meeting on Tuesday, members opined that the existing Karthikeyan panel report should instead be utilised to address the issue effectively.

“The state government’s decision to appoint a new two-member committee for studying the Plus-I seat crisis in Malappuram is unnecessary. The government has yet to implement the Karthikeyan panel report on the same matter. It is imperative that the recommendations of the Karthikeyan panel be put into action,” said the IUML district committee in a statement.

Additionally, IUML urged the state government to allocate permanent batches rather than temporary ones for the district to resolve the ongoing seat shortage effectively. The online meeting was chaired by P Abdul Hameed, the district general secretary of IUML.