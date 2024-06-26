Opposition walks out of Kerala assembly over fish, vegetable price hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged a walk out in protest against the failure of the state government in addressing price hike. Food and civil supplies minister G R Anil maintained that inflation is a national issue and due to market intervention, the inflation could be brought down.

He was replying to the adjournment motion raised by Congress legislator Roji M John in the Legislative Assembly. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that when Supplyco is commemorating its 50th anniversary, the LDF government has become its destroyer.

Blaming the food and civil supplies minister for not controlling the inflation, Roji expressed surprise at how the LDF government has not understood the seriousness of the issue. Anil had told the Assembly that the inflation had not come to his notice which enraged the Opposition. Roji said these days Malayalis are forced to have sambar sans lady's finger, drumstick and tomato due to skyrocketing price of vegetables.

“The price of vegetables, fish, meat and eggs have doubled. The people are unable to go to the market. The LDF government had promised to provide chicken at Rs. 85 per kilo. But where is it? In fact, the people are unable to get a chicken leg at this price. I am keen to know whether the state government is providing any monetary benefits to Civil Supplies for market intervention. The minister himself had earlier said here that his department had not received any amount which has been earmarked for the food and civil supplies department by the finance department, ”, said Roji.

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 50th anniversary of Supplyco, Roji took a jibe at it citing, “Supplyco is without supply” as it welcomes the consumers with empty racks. The youth MLA also did not spare Pinarayi Vijayan either where he maintained that at least the rent being given for the helicopter should be given to Supplyco.

However, Anil recalled that he had a meeting with his agriculture counterpart, P Prasad. He also blamed the UDF for not cooperating with the LDF government in going to New Delhi against the anti-Kerala attitude.

Replying to Anil’s statement, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan unleashed his tirade against the irresponsible attitude of the food and civil supplies department.

“When Supplyco is commemorating its 50th anniversary, the LDF government has become its destroyer. The inflation has happened from 50% - 200%. It's unfortunate that the food and civil supplies minister has replied about rice being distributed from ration shops when the Opposition's motion had been on inflation. We collected the comparative prices of vegetables and other essential goods from various markets including Horticorp outlets," said Satheesan.

He also added that the LDF government has destroyed Horticorp outlets too as the prices there are also very high.