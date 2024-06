KOCHI: Peter Leo D’Couth, an Anglo-Indian residing at Pachalam in Ernakulam, was restless on Wednesday. His driving licence was expiring, and his efforts to get it renewed were going in vain.

It was not manpower shortage at the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) or official apathy that was making Peter’s task difficult. Rather, it was the apostrophe in his name that was causing the problem.

For, despite umpteen tries, MVD officials could not enter his name, along with the apostrophe, in their new software ‘Sarathi Parivahan’, stalling his application.

“The system simply rejects his name and an ‘error’ message pops up. Hundreds of Anglo-Indians like Peter are facing the same problem,” said a senior MVD official.

“We are helpless. In the end, we enter the names without the apostrophe,” said the official. Peter, 60, did not want his name changed. “My name is mentioned correctly in my two-wheeler driving licence that expires on Wednesday. So what’s the issue now?” wondered Peter, as he waited in the queue to remit the licence renewal fee.

Finally, after much coaxing by MVD officials who convinced him of the issue, Peter reluctantly agreed to change his name. Peter vaguely recalls encountering the ‘name’ issue before. “It was either while applying for a ration card or a Voter ID card . At the time, too, I had to go to an Akshaya centre and change my name,” Peter told TNIE.

The MVD official said when the new software was implemented, there were issues with the dot (.) too initially.

“Officials would then enter names without the dot. However, many applicants later came to us for name correction. The issue was rectified later, but the volume of applications was so huge that the work (correcting the name) is still pending,” the official said.

‘Standardisation during programming behind error’

Software expert and technology writer V K Adarsh said the problem concerning Anglo Indian names arises due to standardisation during programming.

“Usually numerals, signs and symbols are not part of a name. So, while programming, the computer is given a set of specific instructions not to accept them. This is to cut down on errors and a part of standardisation efforts. However, this (apostrophe in name), is a special case. Such special characters won’t appear in the SQL (Structured Query Language) search of a specific software programme, here the ‘Sarathi Parivahan’. In simple words, the ‘error’ happens because of the standardisation directions coded during software programming,” explained Adarsh.

Similar issues were earlier reported from railway booking websites and passport seva kendras. “The length of the name then was restricted to 14 characters, and the issue arose when the number of characters exceeded the limit,” Adarsh said.