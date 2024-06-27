Congress walkout of Kerala assembly over inflation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Wednesday staged a walkout in the assembly protesting the failure of the LDF government to arrest inflation.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil maintained that inflation is a national issue and through market intervention, the government could arrest inflation. He was replying to an adjournment motion introduced by Congress legislator Roji M John. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that at a time the Supplyco is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the LDF government has become its destroyer.

Blaming the food and civil supplies minister for not controlling inflation, Roji said the LDF government hasn’t understood the seriousness of the issue. Anil had told the assembly that the inflation had not come to his notice which enraged the Opposition. “The price of vegetables, fish, meat and eggs has doubled. I am keen to know whether the state government is providing any funds to Civil Supplies Department for market intervention,” said Roji.

Anil blamed the UDF for not cooperating with the LDF government in putting up a joint protest against the apathy of the Centre towards the state in New Delhi.