DLF resident in Kochi files complaint against association members

Melvin Jose and Yakira Rebecca Abraham, a couple living in the ‘Q’ block, accused seven EC members and three staffers of a property management company employed by JLL Kochi of sheer mismanagement and criminal negligence. “Considering the apathy and non-cooperation on the part of flat authorities from the very beginning, we have decided to move legally,” the complainants said.

“We filed a complaint on Tuesday. Following this, police called for a preliminary-level meeting of both parties on Wednesday. But flat authorities didn’t attend the meeting,” Melvin said. My father and son suffered serious health problems, which delayed the filing of the complaint, he said.

Pointing to the condition of those hospitalised, he said, “My father and two-year-old son are still recovering. We have already spent around Rs 1 lakh on their hospital bills,” Melvin said. Most of the resident families have similar tales. The recommendation of the authorities to use hot water for even dish washers is impractical, he added.

“EC members hid the results, which confirmed the presence of E-coli in rainwater harvesting tank 1. Despite the serious situation, they instructed the maintenance team to add more chlorine to the water,” said another resident.

"Association members have not bothered to enquire about the status of patients, and the president himself tried to mislead everyone by saying that the poisoning was caused by food delivered by online vendors like Swiggy and Zomato. Around 60 to 70 residents are planning to file a mass complaint on the issue," he added.