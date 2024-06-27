Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange and yellow alerts sound across multiple districts

Relief camps have been opened in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts to accommodate people affected by the floods.

Authorities have declared holidays for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts and educational institutions in the Iriti taluk of Kannur district on Thursday.

In Kasargod, two young men had a miraculous escape this morning when their car was swept away while crossing a river via a bridge inundated by floodwaters.

While heavy rains continue in the state, widespread damage has been reported in the lower areas of Kottayam district due to the wind that accompanied the rain. In the Kumarakom area, billboards, sheet roofs of houses and institutions, and water tanks fell on the ground.