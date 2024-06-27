Kerala assembly demands immediate action on NEET, NET irregularities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding ‘immediate’ and ‘credible’ actions by the Centre to address the grievances of students who took the NEET-UG and UGC-NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

During a special two-hour discussion on the matter in the assembly, both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF agreed that the irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams have eroded the NTA’s credibility and also its competence to conduct such national-level entrance tests.

The issue was raised in the House by LDF MLA M Vijin who held the Centre responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam. He alleged the NEET results were announced on the same day of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, to divert attention from the outcome of the entrance test. The assembly also accused the Centre of modifying the country’s education policy to suit its political interests. Higher Education Minister R Bindu moved a resolution condemning the manner in which the NTA was functioning and the support given to it by the Centre. The resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

Argument during discussion

During the discussion, Congress’ Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that there were irregularities in the conduct of PSC exams in the state. He urged the LDF government to learn from these incidents to prevent their recurrence.

Speaker A N Shamseer told Kuzhalnadan that House was discussing the national entrance tests and urged him to stick to that topic.