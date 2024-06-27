One dead, multiple injured in KSRTC bus collision in Kollam

KOLLAM: A 37-year-old man died when his tempo vehicle collided with a KSRTC bus on the Anchal-Ayur road on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Shibu, a resident of Anchal in Kollam, was taken to a private hospital but could not be saved. Shibu was driving the tempo, and two other passengers, a woman passenger Ambili and Binu Raj, were also in the vehicle. Ambili was taken to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, while Binu Raj is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anchal. Several passengers on the KSRTC bus, including the driver and conductor, were also injured and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

According to a local resident, the KSRTC superfast bus heading towards Thiruvananthapuram collided with the tempo which was coming from Ayur and heading towards Kulathupuzha. Due to the collision, the tempo hit a nearby electric post, and the KSRTC bus struck a coconut tree. Local residents immediately rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

Upon information,the police and KSEB officials arrived and transported the injured to various hospitals.

The accident caused a half-hour traffic disruption. KSEB officials cleared the damaged electric post from the site.

Meanwhile, the Anchal police have registered a case regarding the incident.