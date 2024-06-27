Two people rescued after their car submerged into the river

KASARGOD: Two people from Ambalathara who were inside the car miraculously escaped after the car was drawn into the river.

Tasreef (36) and Abdul Rafeed (35) were travelling in a Swift car when the accident occurred. They were heading to Pandi fromAmbalathara and took the short road to travel. The accident happened at the Palanchi Bridge. They were rescued by Adhur police and Kuttikol Fire Force officers.

A Kuttikol fire official said, "We got a call at 5:49 AM. When we reached the spot, they were holding onto a small tree. We suspect they used the online map service to reach the spot. The cause of the accident may be the lack of a handrail on the bridge and the overflow of the river. The car is still submerged in the river."