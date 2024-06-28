Grandfather arrested for throwing hot tea on three-year-old grandchild in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-year-old child from Mannanthala was allegedly attacked by his grandfather, who threw hot tea on him. The child was admitted to SAT Hospital with serious burns on Thursday night.

The Mannanthala police have registered a case. The child lives with his grandmother and grandfather. His father, Abhijith, is a flower vendor at the Chalai market, and his mother works as a maid in Bangalore.

Abhijith told the media that despite raising a complaint through Childline, the police initially did not file a case. The grandfather, who is the stepfather of the child's mother, is accused of repeatedly assaulting the child. According to Abhijith, this is not the first instance of such abuse.