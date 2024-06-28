Kerala CPM on sticky wicket as central committee meets on June 28

In a first, the Kerala CPM has been witness to unprecedented criticism of Pinarayi and the state leadership. Some party leaders pointed out that the party had to pay the price for the arrogant and autocratic style of functioning of some senior leaders, including the chief minister. There have been demands that the party should take measures for introspection and urgent course correction. Senior national leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat, were witness to the stinging criticism that came up in the party state committee and secretariat meetings.

Naturally the CC too will discuss the issues. “If the government does not have money, it should move forward after identifying priority areas like pensions. Similarly, behaving politely with the people is a must. The arrogant approach and lack of connect with people do have an adverse impact. The sooner leaders and cadres realise it, the better,” said a state committee member.

On self-correction by senior leaders like Pinarayi and Jayarajan, it’s for them to take a call, said a senior leader. “It’s true that there was criticism against these leaders. But they stand too ‘tall’ to be corrected. They will have to do it themselves,” said another leader. The party will hold another state committee meet in mid-July to discuss the CC decisions.

Both the party and the government should initiate urgent measures if they have to survive the recent electoral thrashing, said political commentator J Prabhsh.“For the last eight years, the party has had no control over the government. It’s now time that it did. It should not be the other way round. Similarly, it’s time for the government tore-prioritise its initiatives and plans for the future,” he said. Being polite and cordial towards the public is an essential democratic step that the CM and other leaders should follow, he said.