Opposition uproar over alleged early remission for convicts in TP murder case

On Tuesday, the Speaker had denied permission to Chandrasekharan’s wife and RMP MLA K K Rema to raise the issue through an adjournment motion. On Thursday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised the issue through a submission. He said that the government took a slew of out-of-the-way steps to ensure that the convicts get remission.

He pointed out that the government move was strange, as granting remission to TP case convicts would be a violation of a High Court order in this regard.

Satheesan alleged that the efforts for this began in 2022 itself. Since the government knew that a norm in the Prison Act could stand in the way of granting remission to the accused, the government issued an order saying that this norm won’t be applicable for special remission. “How can an order be issued cancelling a provision in legislation passed by the assembly? The government has in fact tried to bypass the assembly,” he alleged.