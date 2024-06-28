Three former Kerala House staff charged with fraud over fake certificates

KOCHI: The police have booked three former employees of Kerala House in New Delhi for trying to secure promotions by submitting fake certificates.

The cases have been registered against Vasumohan Pillai of Pallikkal in Pathanamthitta, Sasidharan C of Pathirapilly in Alappuzha, and Bijukumar of Uzhamalakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, who worked as the room attendant, bearer and kitchen helper, respectively, in Kerala House. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had earlier registered a case against the staffers, who were then expelled.

It is alleged the trio submitted fake certificates claiming they pursued a course from the Indian Institute of Management Studies (IIMS), Kochi, in 2013-14. However, the Kerala House controller, based on a suspicion, requested VACB, Kochi, to verify the certificates. They documents were found to be fake. “The VACB probe revealed the accused persons committed cognizable offences. A complaint was lodged with the Delhi police, who transferred the probe to the Kochi city police as the institution is located here,” said a cop.