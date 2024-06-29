GCDA moves to repair pothole-riddled KK road

KOCHI: Motorists can finally heave a sigh of relief as the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has initiated work on laying interlocking tiles as part of resurfacing the pothole-riddled section of Kaloor-Kadavanthra (KK) road.

The move comes two weeks after Kaloor South councillor Rajani Mani staged a sit-in, demanding a solution to potholes that keep developing near the Sebastian Road entrance. On June 9, a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus broke down upon hitting the pothole, resulting in a traffic gridlock.

“The stretch has been witnessing frequent traffic blocks for years. Temporary measures won’t suffice as the potholes resurface soon after temporary measures. Despite frequent requests, the GCDA, which manages the stretch, failed to take any action for long. We often ended up filling the potholes with wet mix. We were forced to stage a sit-in when they promised that the work on paving the road would be initiated by June 24,” said Rajani.

GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai said the work to lay interlocking tiles was awarded several days ago. However, technical issues delayed awarding the contract. “Now, we’ll complete the work on a war-footing,” he said.