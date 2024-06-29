Kerala: Parents of deceased veterinary student meet governor over exam controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of Siddharthan, the student who died at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, met with the governor to lodge a formal complaint on Friday evening.

They complained against the decision to allow the accused in the case to attend exams, which they claim violated the order by the Veterinary Council of India.

The complaint presented to the governor mentioned that the accused were permitted to attend practical exams despite the council’s directive. Siddharthan’s father, Jayaprakash, spoke to the media and said that the governor assured them he would address the issue.

“The governor has promised to look into the matter and take the necessary actions,” said Jayaprakash.