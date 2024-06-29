Pregnant woman in Kochi says she was slapped by SHO in police station

KOCHI: A woman, who claimed to be three months pregnant, and her husband alleged on Friday that they were targeted, and assaulted, by officers with the Ernakulam Town North police station over a case related to obstructing officers’ duties and helping the accused escape.

Shymol N J and Benjo, a couple running a tourist home near the Ernakulam North railway station, said a false case was foisted on them and various charges slapped.

“My husband was dragged into the case by shooting a video of two youths being taken into custody by the police in front of our tourist home. He was then charged as the third accused in the case,” Shymol told reporters.

The incident happened early on June 18 and Benjo was arrested two days later, on June 20, she said.

“The FIR against the first and second accused on the actual incident was filed on June 21,” Shymol said.

On the assault, she said, “Despite being a pregnant woman, I faced severe physical assault from the police officers. The SHO slapped me and I balanced myself by holding on to the door at the police station. Moreover, they charged a separate FIR against me.”

They have filed complaints against the officers to the chief minister, DGP, Women’s Commission, Human Rights Commission, and the other authorities concerned, she added.

Meanwhile, the police refuted the allegations, saying that the woman created a ruckus at the police station.

“The accused was once arrested for attacking a woman who had booked a room at his tourist home. They (Shymol and Benjo) intentionally obstructed the duties of the police officers and attacked me personally,” said SHO Prathap Chandran K G.

He said senior officials from the special branch have checked the evidence, including the CCTV footage from the police station.“I’m ready to face any type of investigation over the issue,” he added.