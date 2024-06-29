Row over death of man following electrocution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests erupted at Kollayil panchayat in Neyyattinkara following the death of Babu, 68, from Vilakkath house, who was electrocuted by a fallen power line on Friday morning. The incident occurred in Nadurkol area under the jurisdiction of the Marayamuttom Electrical Section Office. The Neyyattinkara police registered a case.

The incident happened around 5 am when Babu and his brother were on their way to work after having tea. While Babu’s brother took a different route, Babu unknowingly stepped on the live power line. Ward member Kollayil Rajan alleged that, a week ago, he and a few others had reported the fallen wire to the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) Marayamuttom office. Despite this, no action had been taken to repair the line.

Outraged by the negligence, the residents marched with Babu’s body to the KSEB office around 4 pm on Friday. They demanded accountability and justice for the tragedy that could have been prevented. Local Congress leaders M S Anil and Binil announced protest programmes against the negligence of Marayamuttom office of the KSEB. They demanded that those responsible for Babu’s death be identified and booked for murder.

“A coconut tree from a private property had fallen on the line, breaking it. KSEB officials said that they had other priorities and that the wire was neutral and posed no danger,” said Rajan.

He added that the officials did not respond even after the incident. The power was turned off only after the police were informed. Locals complained that it is not the first incident by the Marayamuttom Electrical Section Office. Earlier, Sanal, a resident, had allegedly died by suicide by setting himself on fire after the officials at the Marayamuttom Electrical Section denied an additional hour to pay his bill. Babu’s body was taken to Neyyattinkara General Hospital mortuary.