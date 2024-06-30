Businessman’s murder: Tamil Nadu police seize car used by murderers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu police on Saturday seized the car used for the murder of Deepu, a businessman in Ottamaram. It was found at a service centre in Parassala. The car had been left there by Sunil, a medical equipment dealer and the third accused who has been on the run. According to the first accused Ambili, it was Sunil who supplied the surgical blade and gloves used in the killing. Sunil is the co-owner of a surgical centre. Drugs control department has filed a case against Sunil’s surgical centre.

Following this, police detained the owner of the service centre in Parassala and Sunil’s business partner of the surgical centre for interrogation on Saturday morning.

Pradeep Chandran, the third accused, was nabbed on Friday for hatching a conspiring to murder Deepu. Pradeep is an accomplice of Sunil. Pradeep and Sunil had dropped Ambili at Kaliyakkavilai to murder Deepu. The police took Ambili from judicial custody on Saturday for the probe.