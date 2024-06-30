Crackdown on illegal flex boards begins in Kochi

KOCHI: The city police have launched a crackdown on the installation of hoardings and flex boards on public ways and footpaths, which have been obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement. Over the past week, authorities have registered eight cases against individuals and organisations responsible for illegally placing these advertisements.

Deputy commissioner K S Sudarshan said that the actions were prompted by directives from the Kerala High Court aimed at curbing the unauthorised placement of hoardings and flex boards near roads and footpaths.

“The High Court has instructed us to take strict action against those erecting such boards illegally. All police stations have been instructed to register cases upon finding any illegal installations. We are also providing regular updates to the High Court regarding our enforcement efforts,” Sudarshan said.

Among the recent cases, three were registered at Cheranalloor, two at Palarivattom, and one each cases at Elamakkara, Fort Kochi and Kannamaly police stations. An officer from Cheranalloor police station said that most cases are registered against political parties and NGOs who erected flex boards close to the roads and on footpaths. “Flex boards frequently block footpaths, preventing pedestrians from using them. We have instructed patrol units to monitor and report any such illegal installations,” the officer said.

While some political leaders have occasionally voluntarily removed flex boards following major events or elections, authorities emphasised that such actions are rare. Typically, the responsibility for removing these boards falls to local governing bodies after months of display.

Earlier directives from the Kerala High Court proposed imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on individuals or organisations who fail to remove illegal flex boards, banners, and flags from public places. The court has also mandated civic bodies to enforce rules regulating the placement of advertisement boards in public spaces.

In response to these directives, the state police chief and the transport commissioner have issued circulars instructing officials to remove illegal hoardings and initiate legal action against violators.