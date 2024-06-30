Family of electrocution victim to receive Rs 10 lakh compensation from KSEB

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB will give Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of a person electrocuted from a snapped electric line. The board’s decision is in the wake of severe criticism against the alleged carelessness of its officers that led to the accident.

Babu, 68, of Thaikkorvilakam House at Kollayil in Neyyattinkara, was electrocuted on Friday around 5 am. Babu and his brother Sanal Kumar were returning from a tea shop when he came into contact with the snapped power line on a vacant plot near Attakkulam at Onamkode.

The local residents alleged that the KSEB officers were alerted about the line snap a week ago but no action was taken. Ward member Kollayil Rajan alleged that a few persons including himself had alerted the KSEB. According to him, the power line snapped in the heavy rain and wind a week ago. The board staff did not visit the place or switch off the line even after getting information on Babu’s death. Finally, they disconnected power around 8 am after the police intervened.

The accident happened under the Marayamuttom office of the KSEB.