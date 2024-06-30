Global public school secures TiE Young Entrepreneurs award

KOCHI: Team V-Sign from Global Public School won $2,250 by securing the 1st Runner-Up position at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Global Student Business Plan Pitch Competition. Team V-Sign, representing The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala, competed against teams from around the world to win the 1st Runner-Up title and a total prize money of $2,250. The team, consisting of Punya Sreeji, Hanna Varghese, Andrea Ajosh, and Hanan Nivil Ali, also secured first place among the Indian chapters.

Geemon Korah, CEO of Mane Kancor, said Team V-Sign’s success is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and ability of our youngsters, who are the future of our nation.

Additionally, Team Cultivaco from Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram emerged as the winner in the Startup Showcase competition, securing prize money of Rs 10,000.

The TYE Program, designed for high school students from grades 9 to 12, combines classroom sessions, mentoring, and a business plan competition to teach entrepreneurship and leadership skills, grooming future entrepreneurs and leaders.