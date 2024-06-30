Kerala: Man’s suicide triggers stir in Chembazhanthy

THIRUVANANTHAPUAM: The alleged suicide of S Bijukumar, 48, a native of Aniyoor in Chembazhanthy, sparked local protests on Saturday after relatives alleged that he took the extreme step after the president of a local agricultural cooperative society failed to return the money that he gave him. Bijukumar was found hanging in his bedroom around 2pm.

Relatives and neighbours led a protest with his body after a post-mortem examination at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The Kazhakoottam police have registered a case. A suicide note, allegedly written by Biju Kumar, was found in his bedroom. It said, Jayakumar, president of the Chembazhanthy Agricultural Improvement Cooperative Society, was the reason for his death.

Bijukumar’s relatives said that he had taken Rs 2 lakh as loan from nearby Gramin Bank. The money was given as loan to Jayakumar, who had promised to return the same within a month. But later Bijukumar came to know that the society was in a debt of Rs 14 lakh. Relatives alleged that he committed suicide distressed by this situation.

Bijukumar’s relatives and neighbours took out a protest march and destroyed the cooperative society’s boards, a vegetable shop in addition to the shelves and chairs in a nearby shop. The situation remained tense until Joint Registrar of the Cooperative Society, along with RDO, Tahsildar, and Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) intervened to ease tension.

They assured that the money pending to Bijukumar would be given as soon as possible and informed that other complaints would be probed. Following this, the three-hour-long protest ended. Bijukumar’s relatives said that if the money is not returned within two days, they would resume their protest.

