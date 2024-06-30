Punishment transfer of teachers to Malabar schools kicks up a row

KOZHIKODE: Protest is intensifying against the transfer of five teachers of a government school in Changanassery to Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts in Malabar as part of punitive action. Three of them were transferred to schools in Wayanad. Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said that Wayanad cannot be allowed to be converted into a place for rehabilitation of those facing disciplinary action. He wrote a letter to the General Education Minister requesting that the decision be withdrawn. Student organisations like KSU and MSF have also expressed their protest.

As per the order, among the five teachers, the English teacher has been transferred to Kallur Government HSS, Botany teacher to Neervaram Government HSS and Hindi teacher to Perikkalloor Government HSS in Wayanad district. The Commerce teacher has been transferred to Vellur Government HSS in Kannur district and Physics teacher to Beypore Government HSS in Kozhikode.

The action was based on a report filed by the Kottayam Regional Deputy Director after visiting the school and collecting statements of students and parents. The complaints raised against the teachers include discrimination towards students, incomprehensible lectures and not awarding deserving marks to students. There were also complaints that the teachers slept during work hours. Meanwhile, the five teachers who were transferred to Malabar had justified to the RDD that the complaints were made up as revenge for taking a stand in favour of installing CCTV cameras in classrooms.

The PTA president in Perikkalloor Government HSS in Wayanad, Gireesh S, said, “the attitude of higher officials while issuing punishment transfers to Malabar is unacceptable. We demand action against the teachers based on the complaints or investigation.” At the same time, the PTA president of Beypore GHSS, Kozhikode, Sunil said that the school is ready to accept the teachers posted as part of punishment transfers and it will not affect the quality of service rendered by the school.