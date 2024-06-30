Rise in brawls at Kochi bus stations amid police aid post deterioration

KOCHI: The next time you visit the Vyttila Mobility Hub, take a look at its KSRTC enquiry counter. It’ll be hard to miss the damage caused to the temporary facility by an irate inebriated commuter who lost his cool after being unable to catch a bus to his intended destination.

Such incidents of escalating tensions have become more frequent at the KSRTC bus station in the South and Vyttila Hub, particularly during weekends when there is a heavy rush of commuters. This increase in altercations is attributed to the discontinuation of round-the-clock police presence after the deterioration of the ‘Police Aid Post’ buildings.

According to a KSRTC official, the presence of police personnel used to serve as a deterrent to unsavoury incidents. “Till two years back, at least a couple of cops would be on duty at the KSRTC bus stand in the South round-the-clock. However, with the decline in police presence, there has been a noticeable rise in altercations, especially during Friday and Saturday evening peak hours,” said the official.

The police have attributed the deterioration of the police aid post at the bus stand to frequent waterlogging. “Though officers are not deployed for duty round-the-clock, occasional patrolling and deployment of personnel during peak hours are conducted,” said the police.