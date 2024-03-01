Australia to open centre in Kerala to aid recruitment and exchange of health workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level ministerial delegation from Australia on Friday met Kerala ministers and discussed opportunities available for healthcare, medical, and life sciences sector professionals from the state down under.

A 25-member delegation led by Australian Minister for Health and Mental Health, Amber-Jade Sanderson met and held discussions with Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George here.

The team participated in numerous engagements with representatives from industries including health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health, and medical device companies, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies.

Sanderson said recruiting additional healthcare workers is a key priority for the Western Australia Government with forecasts predicting that they will need an additional 5,000 doctors and nurses by 2033.

"Our engagements in Trivandrum have been particularly insightful, showcasing the potential for collaboration and mutual growth in the healthcare sector," Sanderson said.